Google the Modern-day Narada, Says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

The chief minister was speaking at an event to celebrate ‘Devrshi Narad Jayanti’. The event was organised by Vishwa Samvad Kendra, an offshoot of the RSS.

Updated:April 30, 2018, 11:09 AM IST
File picture of Vijay Rupani. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Monday claimed that mythological Hindu messenger of Gods Narada had the entire world's information in the manner similar to search engine Google.

“This is relevant in today’s time that Narada was a man of information; who had information of the whole world... he acted on this information... collecting information was his dharma for the betterment of the humankind, and it is very much required,” said Rupani, quoted The Indian Express. “Google is the source of information just like Narada because he knew everything happening in the world,” Rupani said.

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
