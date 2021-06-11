UEFA EURO 2020: Google Kicks Off 30-day European Football Championship With Colourful Doodle

Google on Friday marked the inception of a month-long UEFA European Football Championship which kicks off today and will continue until July 11.

A staple tournament for football fans worldwide since 1960, this year is the first time in history that the tournament’s 51 matches will be held in host cities across Europe—a dozen in total! It kicks off with a match between Turkey and Italy in the largest sports facility in Rome: Stadio Olimpico.

Google plastered its wall with a colorful doodle providing details of the schedule (fixtures), points table and so on by directly taking sports enthusiasts to the right corner.

Twelve European nations will host UEFA Euro 2020 (now 2021) matches including England, Scotland, Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Romania, Budapest, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Russia, and Spain. Twenty-four teams will be vying for the Henri Delaunay trophy, which is currently held by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Italy vs. Turkey will be the curtain-raiser for UEFA Euro 2020, with Roma’s Stadio Olimpico playing host to the Azzurri and Crescent-Stars in a game that would have been played almost 12 months ago. A further 51 games will be played before a winner is crowned, with the final to be hosted at the home of football, London’s Wembley Stadium.

