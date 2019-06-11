English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Maps Will Soon Alert You if Your Cab Veers Off Route
If you steer off a preset route by more than 500 metres, Google Maps will now alert you with a 'Stay safer' alert
If you steer off a preset route by more than 500 metres, Google Maps will now alert you with a 'Stay safer' alert
Loading...
Google India is reportedly testing a new feature that will prompt users when they steer significantly off a predestined road. The feature, which is reportedly being tested in India only, and is presently available to a select bunch of users, is designed particularly to make cab rides safer and to help tourists get around new cities more safely.
With the new feature, users can set a specific route for point to point travel. While steering off route typically makes Google Maps reroute and find an alternate path, enabling the new safety-oriented feature will refrain from setting an alternate route. If a user drives off the route by more than 500 meters, Maps will deliver a new 'Stay safer' button on the screen.
It is not clear how the functionality can be enhanced, and whether tapping on the button will let users choose an alternate route or even access a safety hotline. Reports on the internet state that the feature has not yet been spotted anywhere else in the world, although it would certainly aid travelers across the world from being tricked by local public transit services.
It is not clear as to when might Google roll out this service publicly, but given that it is being tested right now, users in India can expect it in the public build, sometime soon.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Take 5 Years Leap, Promo Shows Naira as Single Mother
- Car Sales Down by Massive 26 Per Cent in May 2019, Passenger vehicle Sales Drop 20 Per Cent
- Here's What one of the Garages of Dubai's Richest Kid Looks Like - Watch Video
- Q&A With MP Graham Stuart: Indian Companies in UK Contribute More Than £48 Billion Turnover
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results