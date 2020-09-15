Google Pixel 5 To Launch on September 30 Alongside Nest Speaker, New Chromecast

Google's next generation of Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 5, now has a release date. The internet giant, on Tuesday sent out press invites for a special event on September 30, where it is expected to the new Pixel 5, along with a new Google Nest smart speaker, and a new Chromecast device.

"We invite you to learn all about our new Chromecast, our latest smart speaker, and our new Pixel phones," the email read.

Google had announced that arrival of the Pixel 5 and a 5G variant of the more affordable Pixel 4a last month, along with the launch of the standard Pixel 4a in US. Google had then said that the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G won't be launched in India. Google is however going to launch the Pixel 4a in India, along with the global release of the two 5G smartphones.

Google Pixel 5: What to Expect

Since Google's Pixel smartphones are one of the most anticipated smartphone launches every year, there has been a slew of rumours surrounding the Pixel 5. The phone is speculated to sport a 6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 5 is also rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 765G processor and a larger battery this time around, with support for 15W Qi wireless charging. The Pixel 5 might also come with 5W reverse wireless charging.

Google Pixel 4a 5G: What to Expect

The Pixel 4a 5G, on the other hand, is rumoured to come with a slightly larger 6.2-inch screen. It has also been reported that the Google Pixel 4a 5G might come with a dual-camera on the back, unlike the standard Google Pixel 4a, which only houses one shooter at the back. The Pixel 4a 5G will likely be powered by the same Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The battery on the Pixel 4a 5G is rumoured to be a 3,800mAh unit.

Google Nest Smart Speaker: What to Expect

The Google Nest smart speaker is the successor to Google's famous Home smart speaker. Google had teased the Nest smart speaker back in July, which hinted at a complete design refresh for Google's smart speaker. The new Nest speaker will have a tall shape, designed to stand on a surface. Earlier in July, the Nest Mini was seen in a regulatory filing in Japan. It is speculated that the new smart speaker will be about 8.5-inch tall with the mic-mute button on the back. The speaker will be wrapped in fabric, with a rubber stand on the bottom. The fabric on the Nest, as seen in the Google video previously, will come in at least two colour's - grey with a hint of blue, and soft pink colour.

Google Chromecast: What to Expect

Remember the rumoured Google Android TV dongle doing rounds on the internet? Well, it might also make an official appearance on the same day. Codenamed 'Sabrina' the upcoming device is expected to be launch under the Chromecast branding and might offer users the ability to convert their regular TV into an Android TV. This would be similar to products like the recently launched Mi TV Stick and the Nokia Media Streamer. As per the last leaked information, Google’s Android TV dongle is expected to run on an Amlogic S905X2 chipset clocked at up to 1.8GHz and paired with an ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It is expected to support 4K video as well as HDMI 2.1, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision standards. It is also expected to have support for an Auto Low-Latency Mode possibly to bring support for Google Stadia cloud gaming.