Google's Sundar Pichai 'Humbled' to Receive Padma Bhushan, Microsoft's Satya Nadella Yet to Say Thanks

After being named among the 17 awardees to receive Padma Bhushan this year on the eve of Republic Day on December 25, Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday said he was “humbled" to receive India’s third highest civilian award and thanked President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Microsoft chairperson and CEO Satya Nadella, also among Padma Bhushan awardees, is yet to thank the Indian government.

Pichai thanked President Kovind, Prime Minister Modi, the Padma awards panel and the “people of India" for the honour, according to a report published by moneycontrol.com. “I am deeply grateful to the Padma Awards Committee, the President and Prime Minister, as well as the people of India for this honour. It’s made all the more meaningful to be among this esteemed group of individuals who have each had a profound impact on their fields and communities, and I am humbled to receive this award alongside them,” Pichai was quoted as saying.

Pichai, however, has not yet tweeted his thanks for the Padma honour despite having been active on social media in the last 48 hours. He had, however, liked some tweets congratulating him for the honour.

Nadella, however, is yet to thank the Indian government for honouring him with the Padma Bhushan. While he has been active on social media in the last 48 hours, he has not yet made any move to express his thanks. His last tweet is dated 12 hours ago, in which he is thanking his Microsoft colleagues for their voluntary work. “Thank you to my colleagues across the globe who continue to volunteer and give to the causes and communities they care about. Giving is core to our culture, and you are exemplifying this every day."

Thank you to my colleagues across the globe who continue to volunteer and give to the causes and communities they care about. Giving is core to our culture, and you are exemplifying this every day. https://t.co/GjGEa6LXYl— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 26, 2022

The Indian embassy in the United States and the ambassador had also tweeted about Pichai, Nadella and culinary legend Madhur Jaffrey being named Padma Bhushan awardees. Google had also put out a Doodle to mark Republic Day on January 26, featuring elements from the parade held in Delhi and with the word “Google" in an “Indianised" font.

Pichai and Nadella were both named Padma awardees in the “trade and industry" category.

“Congratulations to @madhurjaffrey @satyanadella and @sundarpichai for being conferred the Padma Bhushan for their distinguished contribution in culinary and technology sectors."

Congratulations to @madhurjaffrey @satyanadella and @sundarpichai for being conferred the Padma Bhushan for their distinguished contribution in culinary and technology sectors https://t.co/1PtQc7TkwD— India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) January 25, 2022

Among other Padma Bhushan awardees this year are Tata group chief N Chandrasekaran, Covishield makers Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech.

