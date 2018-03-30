English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Goondas Have No Human Rights, Says Shivraj Chouhan, Defends Public Parade of Rape Accused
Asked about the police allegedly dilly-dallying a case related to the suicide of a woman, whose kin had claimed she was married to the son of PWD Minister Rampal Singh, Chouhan said, "Law will take its own course."
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File photo/PTI)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday sought to justify instances of public parade of criminals by the police, asserting "goondas" have no human rights and that the state government had zero tolerance for crimes against women.
He said that those who harass girls and women and make it difficult for them to step out of their homes cannot claim human rights.
"There are no human rights of goondas (anti-social elements)," Chouhan told reporters here. "The state government has zero tolerance for crimes against women."
On March 25, the police had arrested and publicly paraded four men for allegedly raping a collegian here and several women bystanders had also slapped the accused. The chief minister said that 92 percent of rape cases had involvement of relatives, family members or acquaintances.
Replying to a query on implementing a commissionerate system of policing for Bhopal and Indore, Chouhan said all steps would be taken to ensure public safety and security.
On the death of journalist Sandeep Sharma, who was run over by a truck at the Ater Road in Bhind on March 26, Chouhan said, "If required, we will enact a law to ensure the safety of journalists," he said.
The MP CM announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to Sharma's family. Sharma had complained about a threat to his life after he conducted a sting operation against sand mafia.
Asked about the police allegedly dilly-dallying a case related to the suicide of a woman, whose kin had claimed she was married to the son of PWD Minister Rampal Singh, Chouhan said, "Law will take its own course."
He also announced the state government would set up an agency to promote the export of farm produce.
"Agricultural production has gone up in the state and the government is now making efforts to provide beneficial prices to farmers. We are planning to set up an agency to explore the export of agricultural produce."
He said there was no anti-incumbency against the government in the state and that recent defeats of the BJP in bypolls could not be taken as an indicator of it. "But we have taken the outcome of these polls seriously."
"Wherever I visit, I see the response of the people. They love me and appreciate the state government. There is no anti-incumbency," he claimed.
Earlier in the day, Chouhan participated in a police event on women's safety and security.
