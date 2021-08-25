Goons Beat Kashmiri Truck Driver, Conductor After They Refused to Give Money in Punjab's Pathankot

A trucker and helper from Kashmir were beaten up by goons in Pathankot area of Punjab while they were driving down to Jammu.

Abid, the driver and Muzair, conductor alleged they were thrashed at the main chowk of Pathankot, after they were loading the truck and changing the tyre of the vehicle.

Abid alleged that four to five men came in an auto (Reg Number. PB06AU: 5376) and demanded money from the truck driver. “They were drunk and threatened to beat us if we did not pay them money. When we refused, they punched us on our faces and stomach. They also smashed the windows and glasses of the truck,” Abid said.

Abid and Muzair hailed from Anantanag and the two were driving towards Srinagar with a loaded truck carrying rice. They had stopped the truck to change the tyre and give rest to the truck.

He said that they told the drunk men that they had no money left and only a few notes. “To our shock, they started to damage the truck breaking its windows. We tried to rush to police chowki but they fled from the scene,” he said.

Nasir Khuehami, a student activist, who takes up students and people’s issues on regular basis, tweeted the picture of the injured driver and the damaged truck and sought action against the goons from Punjab government.

“Requesting Punjab CM @capt_amarinder @CMOPb @RT_MediaAdvPBCM to intervene in this Matter and to take cognizance of such gory incident happened and end suffering like this with Kashmiri people in Punjab and requesting him to book all those who are involved in it,” Khuehami said.

Khuehami added that he spoke to Raveen Thukral, media advisor to the Punjab chief minister who assured to take action against the guilty. “I will speak to the concerned SSP of the area to inquire into the incident,” Khuehami quoted Thukral as having said.

The incident is not a first hate crime against Kashmiris. Last week, Khuehami persisted with Haryana government to take action against some people who had thrashed a private sector employee of Kashmiri origin. Following his intervention, the Haryana government had arrested the attackers.

Four days back, two Kashmiri truckers were beaten up in Himachal Pradesh because the truck was scribbled with ‘Islam zindabad’ on its back side.

