Goons Force Muslim Youths to Shout 'Jai Shri Ram' on Assam Street, Upload Video on Social Media

Two FIRs were filed against the right wing organisation and its founder by the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) and the North-East Minorities Students' Union (NEMSU).

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
Goons Force Muslim Youths to Shout 'Jai Shri Ram' on Assam Street, Upload Video on Social Media
Image for representation.
Barpeta: Complaints were filed against a little-known right-wing organisation on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a group of people from the minority community in Assam and forcing them to utter slogans 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'.

Two FIRs were filed against the right wing organisation and its founder by the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) and the North-East Minorities Students' Union (NEMSU).

According to the police, the Tuesday night incident came to light after a video of the purported attack and the forcible utterance of slogans went viral on social media.

The complaints stated that a group of men claiming to be members of the right-wing group stopped an autorickshaw in Barpeta town and beat up the youth travelling in it. The victims, who were from a minority community, were then forced to utter slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'.

Hurling abuses, the attackers themselves shot the video and uploaded it on social media.

Congress MP from Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque, said he has asked the superintendent of police to take action in the incident.

