Goons in Bhopal Surround Two Cops, Stab Them; Third Attack On Policemen in Recent Past

In yet another instance of lawlessness in the state capital Bhopal, nine goons surrounded and stabbed two policemen in the parking area of Hamidia hospital on Thursday. Following the incident, police arrested four of the miscreants while five others were at large. Taking strong exception to the incident, the administration razed down houses and shops of the goons involved.

This is the third instance of such a brazen attack on the policemen in the city in the recent past.

Additional SP Ramsanehi Mishra said that the Koh-e-Fiza police had received information that some suspected miscreants were present at the Hamidia hospital parking lot late evening on Thursday.

Head constable Vijay Yadav and constable Vijay Bahadur reached there and asked some men, identified as Arshlam, Ausar Shah, Haidar Ali among others, to leave the place. The goons instead of leaving the premises surrounded the policemen and attacked them with knives.

Severely outnumbered, the policemen could not retaliate and sustained severe stab injuries and were rushed to the Hamidia hospital.

Soon after the police force was rushed to the spot and attackers were booked under charges, including attempt to murder, obstructing government work and others.

Home minister Narottam Mishra on Friday, speaking to the media, said the accused won’t be spared and besides legal action, their illegal assets will be razed down. Accordingly, the municipal corporation staffers razed down nine such assets owned by these goons in different localities.

The incident has yet again underlined the bolstered criminals in the city who have assaulted policemen thrice in last three months. Earlier in the same Koh-e-Fiza police station limits, six armed miscreants had assaulted policemen on patrol in Kahnugaon area and smashed their wireless set. In the past, some women in Hanumanganj police station area had attacked the policemen with boiling tea and had pelted them with stones, injuring three.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here