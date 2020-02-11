Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Gopal Rai (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Gopal Rai (AAP) Leading
Live election result status of Gopal Rai (गोपाल राय) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Babarpur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Gopal Rai has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Gopal Rai
Gopal is a cabinet minister for Employment, Development, Labour, General Administration and Irrigation in the Delhi government, and a member of the Political Affairs Committee of the AAP. A post-graduate in Sociology from Lucknow University, he began his political career with the All India Students Association in Lucknow University in 1992. He lost his first Assembly election in 2013 from Babarpur, but was elected in the 2015 elections from the same constituency. Rai is the Delhi State Convenor for AAP and also a member of the National Executive team.
Gopal Rai is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Babarpur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Work (MLA). Gopal Rai's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 44 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 90 lakh which includes Rs. 32 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 58 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 4.1 lakh of which Rs. 4.1 lakh is self income. Gopal Rai's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
- 2020 Results
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Babarpur are: Anveeksha Jain (INC), Gopal Rai (AAP), Zahid Ali (NCP), Dharm Singh (BSP), Naresh Gaur (BJP), Kali Ram (PPID), Prince Kumar (MEP), Sadeque Muniroddin Shaikh (TSP), Jakir Chaudhary (IND), Shivani Gaur (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Gopal Rai (AAP) in 2020 Babarpur elections.Click here for live election results of Gopal Rai candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
-
