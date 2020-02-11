Gopal Rai (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Gopal Rai (AAP) Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Gopal is a cabinet minister for Employment, Development, Labour, General Administration and Irrigation in the Delhi government, and a member of the Political Affairs Committee of the AAP. A post-graduate in Sociology from Lucknow University, he began his political career with the All India Students Association in Lucknow University in 1992. He lost his first Assembly election in 2013 from Babarpur, but was elected in the 2015 elections from the same constituency. Rai is the Delhi State Convenor for AAP and also a member of the National Executive team.

Gopal Rai is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Babarpur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Work (MLA). Gopal Rai's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 44 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 90 lakh which includes Rs. 32 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 58 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 4.1 lakh of which Rs. 4.1 lakh is self income. Gopal Rai's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Babarpur are: Anveeksha Jain (INC), Gopal Rai (AAP), Zahid Ali (NCP), Dharm Singh (BSP), Naresh Gaur (BJP), Kali Ram (PPID), Prince Kumar (MEP), Sadeque Muniroddin Shaikh (TSP), Jakir Chaudhary (IND), Shivani Gaur (IND).

