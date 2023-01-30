A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday awarded a death sentence to convict Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, who was arrested in connection with an attack on security personnel stationed at Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhnath temple in April last year.

The death penalty in Section 121 and life imprisonment in Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was announced to Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, a chemical engineer, in a record 60 days of continuous hearing.

On Saturday, a court in Lucknow on January 28 convicted Abbasi for assaulting a PAC jawan at the Gorakhnath temple.

Special judge of the ATS court Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi had said the quantum of the sentence will be announced on January 30.

According to an FIR lodged at the Gorakhnath police station on April 4, 2022, on the basis of a complaint from Vinay Kumar Mishra, Abbasi, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate, tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3 and attacked the security personnel deployed there with a sickle, injuring two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables.

He was overpowered by the security personnel and subsequently, arrested.

The video of the attack at the gate of the temple in Gorakhpur went viral on social media. Gopal Gaud and Anil Paswan, personnel of the 20th Battalion of PAC, were at the main gate when Abbasi, with a bag in his hand, got into a scuffle with them. Suddenly, he took out a sharp weapon wrapped in a cloth from his bag and attacked and injured the jawans, according to onlookers and the personnel.

In the video, Abbasi was seen dodging security personnel brandishing the weapon. Abbasi’s family had claimed he is mentally unstable.

The investigation was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here