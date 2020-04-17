Gorakhpur Bizman Flouts Coronavirus Lockdown to Throw Birthday Bash for Minor Son; Booked

Lucknow: A businessman in Gorakhpur was booked on Friday for throwing a birthday bash for his 10-year-old son and violating the coronavirus lockdown rules. The video of the birthday celebration went viral on Thursday.

The accused, Varun Agarwal, was booked by the Gorakhpur police under the Epidemic Disease Act, Disaster Management Act and under relevant sections of the IPC. In the FIR, the police have also named 50 unidentified people who had attended the party.

Agarwal had invited residents of Sarrafa Residency Apartment in Betiahata locality of Gorakhpur.

In the viral footage, dozens of people can be seen standing close to each other defying all the norms of social distancing and quarantine. Agarwal reportedly threw the party despite receiving an objection from other residents.

“The video of the birthday party at Sarrafa Residency was found to be true upon examination, following which an FIR was lodged against the accused who had invited other residents even after the lockdown was announced by the government,” Circle Officer (Cantonment) Sumit Shukla said.

The police have also seized some chairs that were used during the party.

Meanwhile, Agarwal said, “There was no intention of breaching the lockdown, we have realised our mistake and we regret it. Unfortunately, the attendees of the party did not follow social distancing norms. All those who attended the party were residents of the building and no one came from outside. The residents of the building are quite alert and no one from outside is allowed.”

