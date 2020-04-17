Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Gorakhpur Bizman Flouts Coronavirus Lockdown to Throw Birthday Bash for Minor Son; Booked

In the viral footage, dozens of people can be seen standing close to each other defying all the norms of social distancing and quarantine. The man reportedly threw the party despite receiving an objection from other residents.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 17, 2020, 2:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gorakhpur Bizman Flouts Coronavirus Lockdown to Throw Birthday Bash for Minor Son; Booked
Screengrab from the viral video of the birthday bash.

Lucknow: A businessman in Gorakhpur was booked on Friday for throwing a birthday bash for his 10-year-old son and violating the coronavirus lockdown rules. The video of the birthday celebration went viral on Thursday.

The accused, Varun Agarwal, was booked by the Gorakhpur police under the Epidemic Disease Act, Disaster Management Act and under relevant sections of the IPC. In the FIR, the police have also named 50 unidentified people who had attended the party.

Agarwal had invited residents of Sarrafa Residency Apartment in Betiahata locality of Gorakhpur.

In the viral footage, dozens of people can be seen standing close to each other defying all the norms of social distancing and quarantine. Agarwal reportedly threw the party despite receiving an objection from other residents.

“The video of the birthday party at Sarrafa Residency was found to be true upon examination, following which an FIR was lodged against the accused who had invited other residents even after the lockdown was announced by the government,” Circle Officer (Cantonment) Sumit Shukla said.

The police have also seized some chairs that were used during the party.

Meanwhile, Agarwal said, “There was no intention of breaching the lockdown, we have realised our mistake and we regret it. Unfortunately, the attendees of the party did not follow social distancing norms. All those who attended the party were residents of the building and no one came from outside. The residents of the building are quite alert and no one from outside is allowed.”

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,464,290

    +48,805*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,159,450

    +94,635*

  • Cured/Discharged

    549,592

    +37,340*  

  • Total DEATHS

    145,568

    +8,490*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres