English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gorakhpur Children Deaths Accused Dr Kafeel Khan taken to Hospital After Wife Approaches Media
Dr Kafeel Khan's wife Shabistan Khan had approached the media on Tuesday and accused the jail administration of ignoring his health complaints.
File photo of Dr Kafeel Khan.
Lucknow: Dr Kafeel Khan, in jail for the deaths of over 60 children in Gorakhpur’s BRD Hospital, was taken to district hospital for chest pain on Thursday after his wife went to the media two days ago alleging that authorities were ignoring his health complaints.
His wife Shabistan Khan had approached the media on Tuesday and accused the jail administration of ignoring his health complaints.
In a statement Shabistan said, "My husband's health is deteriorating. Doctors have said that the case must be referred to Lucknow, but it the jail administration is not executing the orders. I fear for my husband’s life.”
Kafeel, who was initially hailed as the "hero" of the BRD Medical College tragedy in Uttar Pradesh last year that left over 60 children dead, is in jail after being been booked over charges of “attempt to murder”.
Speaking to media during his visit to district hospital, Kafeel said, “I am being framed by administration. A doctor is falsely accused.”
In December last year, Kafeel's mother, Nuzhat Parveen had met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a Janta Darbar held in Gorakhpur and demanded justice for her son. Parveen told Adityanath that her family was going through a difficult time and that the CM must help them.
“My son was arrested over the BRD Medical College incident while he was doing his duty because a conspiracy was hatched against him. I have requested CM Yogi Adityanath and he has assured me to look into the case,” said Nuzhat Parveen, who was performing Hajj when over the children who died at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur in August 2017.
The Gorakhpur Police have dropped charges of corruption and private practice against Kafeel, who is one of the nine accused in the BRD Medical College case that left many dead allegedly due to oxygen shortage in the children’s ward.
Kafeel, the head of the encephalitis ward and an assistant professor at the paediatrics department, was removed from the post of the nodal officer at the National Health Mission in the wake of deaths. Khan has been charged under Sections 120-B, 308 and 409 of the IPC by the office of DG Medical Education.
Also Watch
His wife Shabistan Khan had approached the media on Tuesday and accused the jail administration of ignoring his health complaints.
In a statement Shabistan said, "My husband's health is deteriorating. Doctors have said that the case must be referred to Lucknow, but it the jail administration is not executing the orders. I fear for my husband’s life.”
Kafeel, who was initially hailed as the "hero" of the BRD Medical College tragedy in Uttar Pradesh last year that left over 60 children dead, is in jail after being been booked over charges of “attempt to murder”.
Speaking to media during his visit to district hospital, Kafeel said, “I am being framed by administration. A doctor is falsely accused.”
In December last year, Kafeel's mother, Nuzhat Parveen had met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a Janta Darbar held in Gorakhpur and demanded justice for her son. Parveen told Adityanath that her family was going through a difficult time and that the CM must help them.
“My son was arrested over the BRD Medical College incident while he was doing his duty because a conspiracy was hatched against him. I have requested CM Yogi Adityanath and he has assured me to look into the case,” said Nuzhat Parveen, who was performing Hajj when over the children who died at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur in August 2017.
The Gorakhpur Police have dropped charges of corruption and private practice against Kafeel, who is one of the nine accused in the BRD Medical College case that left many dead allegedly due to oxygen shortage in the children’s ward.
Kafeel, the head of the encephalitis ward and an assistant professor at the paediatrics department, was removed from the post of the nodal officer at the National Health Mission in the wake of deaths. Khan has been charged under Sections 120-B, 308 and 409 of the IPC by the office of DG Medical Education.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Exclusive | Manika Batra Targets Asian Games Glory After Winning Four Medals at CWG 2018
- Throwback Thursday: When Sanjay Dutt Said He'd Marry Madhuri Dixit If Given an Option
- Jacqueline Fernandez Thinks These Two Stars Are The Fittest Actors In Bollywood
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh