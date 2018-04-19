Gorakhpur Children Deaths Accused Dr Kafeel Khan taken to Hospital After Wife Approaches Media

Dr Kafeel Khan, in jail for the deaths of over 60 children in Gorakhpur’s BRD Hospital, was taken to district hospital for chest pain on Thursday after his wife went to the media two days ago alleging that authorities were ignoring his health complaints.His wife Shabistan Khan had approached the media on Tuesday and accused the jail administration of ignoring his health complaints.In a statement Shabistan said, "My husband's health is deteriorating. Doctors have said that the case must be referred to Lucknow, but it the jail administration is not executing the orders. I fear for my husband’s life.”Kafeel, who was initially hailed as the "hero" of the BRD Medical College tragedy in Uttar Pradesh last year that left over 60 children dead, is in jail after being been booked over charges of “attempt to murder”.Speaking to media during his visit to district hospital, Kafeel said, “I am being framed by administration. A doctor is falsely accused.”In December last year, Kafeel's mother, Nuzhat Parveen had met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a Janta Darbar held in Gorakhpur and demanded justice for her son. Parveen told Adityanath that her family was going through a difficult time and that the CM must help them.“My son was arrested over the BRD Medical College incident while he was doing his duty because a conspiracy was hatched against him. I have requested CM Yogi Adityanath and he has assured me to look into the case,” said Nuzhat Parveen, who was performing Hajj when over the children who died at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur in August 2017.The Gorakhpur Police have dropped charges of corruption and private practice against Kafeel, who is one of the nine accused in the BRD Medical College case that left many dead allegedly due to oxygen shortage in the children’s ward.Kafeel, the head of the encephalitis ward and an assistant professor at the paediatrics department, was removed from the post of the nodal officer at the National Health Mission in the wake of deaths. Khan has been charged under Sections 120-B, 308 and 409 of the IPC by the office of DG Medical Education.