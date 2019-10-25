English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gorakhpur Cop Shoots Son Dead Inside Police Station Over Mere Argument
The constable has been arrested and his licensed weapon has been seized by the police, said circle officer Sumit Shukla.
Image for representation.
Gorakhpur: A police officer allegedly shot dead his son inside a police station in Gorakhpur on Thursday. The head constable, Arvind Yadav, had an argument with his son and then shot him dead inside the Chauri-Chaura police station. The son died on the spot, sources said.
The son, Vikas Yadav, was the constable's son from his first wife who lives in Ghazipur.
The constable has been arrested and his licensed weapon has been seized by the police, said circle officer Sumit Shukla.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Twinning in White with Mom Amrita Singh in Winning the Internet, See Here
- Watch: Scary Video Shows Two-Headed Snake Breaking into Farmer's Home
- Watch: Horrifying Video Shows Snake Trying to Eat Dead Snake as It Gets Stung By Wasp
- French Open: Satwik-Chirag Stun World No.2 Pair to Reach Quarters, Saina, Sindhu Get Easy Win
- Apple Watch Saves Canadian Woman from Potential Sexual Assault in Her Home