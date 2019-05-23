Gorakhpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Ravi Kishan of BJP Leads at 10:00AM

live Status party name candidate name BJP Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla Urf Ravi Kishan BJP Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla Urf Ravi Kishan LEADING

64. Gorakhpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.72% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.32%. The estimated literacy level of Gorakhpur is 71.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1954081 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adityanath of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 3,12,783 votes which was 30.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.83% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Adityanath of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 2,20,271 votes which was 29.33% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 53.68% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 26 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.67% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.27% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur was: Praveen Kumar Nishad (SP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,55,209 men, 8,48,621 women and 158 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Gorakhpur is: 26.9167 83.25Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गोरखपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); গোরখপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); गोरखपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ગોરખપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கோரக்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); గోరఖ్ పుర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಗೋರಖ್ ಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഗോരാഖ്പൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).