Girl Reaches Boyfriend's House With Wedding Band, See What Happens Next

A girl created a ruckus at her boyfriend’s house in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur after she got the information that the man, who serves in Indian Army, is getting married to someone else.

The girl went to her lover’s house in a procession with band-baaja and relatives. She created a ruckus there which continued for hours. The police reached the spot and talked to the girl who threatened to kill herself if she fails to marry the man. The police managed to send the girl back to her home after some time.

The girl said that she met a boy named Sandeep Maurya at her auntie’s house, two years ago and later they fell in love with each other. The girl alleged that Maurya forced her into a physical relationship after promising to marry her. Meanwhile, he got a job in the Army and he went for training. During this period too, he used to visit her.

The girl further alleged that after getting a job in the Army, he refused to marry her.

The girl’s sister and relatives affirmed that Maurya used to visit the girl’s house and had talked to her parents about the marriage and they had accepted the marriage proposal. However, the boy declined to marry the girl after getting a job in the Army, the relatives said.

They said that the girl’s family has filed an FIR against Maurya under various sections of IPC and the matter is in court now. According to them, the matter is still pending in the court and hence he does not have the right to get married or even work in the Army. They demanded his arrest.

Gorakhpur (North) SP Manoj Kumar said that Maurya, a resident of Rampur Rakba of Chauri Chaura police station area, is currently working as a soldier in the Army. Kumar said that an FIR has been filed against Maurya in Jhagaha police station. He said that police have informed the girl that she has the right to complain against Maurya in the Army court.

Kumar said that police cannot stop Maurya from getting married to anyone as it will be his first legal marriage.

