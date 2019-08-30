Gorakhpur Man Booked for Sending Threatening Mails to Bank Manager

Gorakhpur: A person was booked for sending threatening emails to the manager of a nationalised bank here, police said on Friday.

Central Bank of India regional manager Lal Bachcha Jha received the emails on Wednesday night, following which a case was registered on the written application of bank law manager Ravi Prakash Anjor, Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Gupta told reporters.

Jha said he received the first mail written in Hindi at 11.56 pm on Wednesday and another at 1.20 am on Thursday from Ankit Paswan.

The message, Jha said, was about his ailing wife who is presently in Mumbai and a murder case of former regional manager D N Yadav. Yadav was shot dead in 2015 by some motorcycle-borne miscreants on the road near Ashok Nagar area when he was returning home in his car, Jha said.

The first mail read, "Bachca Lal tum DN Yadav ko yaad karo (Bachcha Lal you better remember D N Yadav), while another said, "Zyada udo nahi, parivar ke bare mein socho. Wahan biwi akeli yahan tum akela, rone wala koun? (Don't fly, think about your family, there your wife is alone and here you are, who will cry for you.)

An FIR was registered on Thursday against Paswan under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation) for sending the emails. No arrests have been made so far, the SSP said.

