Gorakhpur Man Booked for Sending Threatening Mails to Bank Manager
Senior Superintendent of Police said that the Central Bank of India regional manager received the emails on Wednesday night, following which a case was registered on the written application of bank law manager Ravi Prakash Anjor.
Image for representation.
Gorakhpur: A person was booked for sending threatening emails to the manager of a nationalised bank here, police said on Friday.
Central Bank of India regional manager Lal Bachcha Jha received the emails on Wednesday night, following which a case was registered on the written application of bank law manager Ravi Prakash Anjor, Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Gupta told reporters.
Jha said he received the first mail written in Hindi at 11.56 pm on Wednesday and another at 1.20 am on Thursday from Ankit Paswan.
The message, Jha said, was about his ailing wife who is presently in Mumbai and a murder case of former regional manager D N Yadav. Yadav was shot dead in 2015 by some motorcycle-borne miscreants on the road near Ashok Nagar area when he was returning home in his car, Jha said.
The first mail read, "Bachca Lal tum DN Yadav ko yaad karo (Bachcha Lal you better remember D N Yadav), while another said, "Zyada udo nahi, parivar ke bare mein socho. Wahan biwi akeli yahan tum akela, rone wala koun? (Don't fly, think about your family, there your wife is alone and here you are, who will cry for you.)
An FIR was registered on Thursday against Paswan under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation) for sending the emails. No arrests have been made so far, the SSP said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Didn't Gift Flat to Ranu Mandal, Says Ranaghat Club Member Who Posted Her Viral Video
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better
- Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' Is In India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind
- Can You Recognise Khloe Kardashian in These New Photos? Her Fans Can’t and They Don’t Like It
- TamilRockers Leaks Prabhas' Saaho Online Within Hours of Theatrical Release