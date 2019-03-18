LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Gorakhpur Tense After Over a Dozen Idols Found Broken and Scattered

The police are trying to find those responsible for the incident and heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

PTI

Updated:March 18, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Gorakhpur: Tension prevailed on Monday morning in the Padri Bazaar area here when at least 12 idols were found broken and scattered on the ground, police said.

The idols, which belonged to Natveer Baba temple and other small roadside shrines, were found lying on the ground, they said.

Police officials reached the spot and controlled the situation. They assured the people that the idols would be repaired or replaced, if required.

Circle Officers Gorakhnath and Pravin Singh said that prima facie it seemed to be act of mischief but a probe is underway.

The police are trying to find those responsible for the incident and heavy police force has been deployed in the area, they said.
