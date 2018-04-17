English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Gorakhpur University Cancels 2 Exams After Paper Leak, Probe Ordered
The pictures of the leaked papers went viral on social media the night before exam, creating panic and outrage among students and the University administration. The Gorakhpur University administration has ordered a probe into the matter. The inquiry committee will be headed by pro-Vice Chancellor SK Dikshit.
Image for representation.
Lucknow: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University in Gorakhpur has cancelled the B.A second year Sociology and B.Sc first year Mathematics exams that were scheduled for April 17 as both the papers were leaked on social media on Monday night.
The pictures of the leaked papers went viral on social media the night before exam, creating panic and outrage among students and the University administration. The Gorakhpur University administration has ordered a probe into the matter. The inquiry committee will be headed by pro-Vice Chancellor SK Dikshit.
Speaking on the issue, PRO of Gorakhpur University, Professor Harsh Sinha said, “Paper leak is a serious matter. We decided to cancel both the papers to maintain the sanctity of examinations. The matter will be investigated and a case will also be registered against those found guilty.”
This is not the first such incident in Gorakhpur’s DDU. The B.Sc second year Chemistry paper had allegedly found its way out and was released hours prior to the examination held on Monday.
Also Watch
The pictures of the leaked papers went viral on social media the night before exam, creating panic and outrage among students and the University administration. The Gorakhpur University administration has ordered a probe into the matter. The inquiry committee will be headed by pro-Vice Chancellor SK Dikshit.
Speaking on the issue, PRO of Gorakhpur University, Professor Harsh Sinha said, “Paper leak is a serious matter. We decided to cancel both the papers to maintain the sanctity of examinations. The matter will be investigated and a case will also be registered against those found guilty.”
This is not the first such incident in Gorakhpur’s DDU. The B.Sc second year Chemistry paper had allegedly found its way out and was released hours prior to the examination held on Monday.
Also Watch
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
- B.A second year Sociology
- B.Sc first year Mathematics
- Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University
- Gorakhpur University
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
- B.A second year Sociology
- B.Sc first year Mathematics
- Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University
- Gorakhpur University
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Demolish Delhi Daredevils - Watch the Highlights
- Mayank Markande - The Accidental Leg-spinner's Journey From Patiala to MI Dug-out
- Khushi Kapoor Ups the Hotness Quotient in a Falguni and Shane Peacock Gown; See Pics
- Toyota Yaris First Drive Review – Best Mid-Size Sedan Ever?
- Suicide Machine That Kills Users at The Press of a Button Attracts Crowd at Amsterdam Funeral Show