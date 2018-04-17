Gorakhpur University Cancels 2 Exams After Paper Leak, Probe Ordered

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University in Gorakhpur has cancelled the B.A second year Sociology and B.Sc first year Mathematics exams that were scheduled for April 17 as both the papers were leaked on social media on Monday night.The pictures of the leaked papers went viral on social media the night before exam, creating panic and outrage among students and the University administration. The Gorakhpur University administration has ordered a probe into the matter. The inquiry committee will be headed by pro-Vice Chancellor SK Dikshit.Speaking on the issue, PRO of Gorakhpur University, Professor Harsh Sinha said, “Paper leak is a serious matter. We decided to cancel both the papers to maintain the sanctity of examinations. The matter will be investigated and a case will also be registered against those found guilty.”This is not the first such incident in Gorakhpur’s DDU. The B.Sc second year Chemistry paper had allegedly found its way out and was released hours prior to the examination held on Monday.