Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Goregaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गोरेगाव): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Goregaon (गोरेगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Goregaon (गोरेगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
163. Goregaon (गोरेगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,27,105 eligible electors, of which 1,81,198 were male, 1,45,903 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 27 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,37,693 eligible electors, of which 1,87,876 were male, 1,49,817 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 27 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,03,502.
Goregaon has an elector sex ratio of 805.21.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vidya Thakur of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 4756 votes which was 2.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.85% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Subhash Desai of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 24815 votes which was 17.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 47.44% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 163. Goregaon Assembly segment of Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-West Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 46.06%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 48.5%, while it was 48 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.44%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 347 polling stations in 163. Goregaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 335.
Extent: 163. Goregaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1458, 1460, 1463.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Goregaon is: 19.157 72.8397.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Goregaon results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right
- Apple Watch Saves Another Life; This Time a Man Who Fell Off a Cliff And Broke His Back
- PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 Arriving in December, Glass Windows and New Items Leaked
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Rs 222 Plan Vs. Airtel Rs 249 And Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge
- India vs South Africa | Happy to Make Teams Dance to Our Tunes: Shami