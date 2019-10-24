Goregaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गोरेगाव): Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

163. Goregaon (गोरेगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,27,105 eligible electors, of which 1,81,198 were male, 1,45,903 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 27 service voters had also registered to vote.

Goregaon Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 8816 69.00% Vidya Jaiprakash Thakur INC 1818 14.23% Mohite Yuvraj Ganesh MNS 1528 11.96% Virendra Jadhav NOTA 445 3.48% Nota VBA 106 0.83% Noshad Yakub Shikalgar BSP 30 0.23% Amol Dasharath Sawant LEADING IND 12 0.09% Bhonsle Mahendra Malusare JADP 8 0.06% Adv Ajay Kailashnath Dubey IND 7 0.05% Adv. Mitesh Varshney IND 6 0.05% Purushottam Manubhai Patel

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,37,693 eligible electors, of which 1,87,876 were male, 1,49,817 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 27 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,03,502.

Goregaon has an elector sex ratio of 805.21.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vidya Thakur of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 4756 votes which was 2.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.85% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Subhash Desai of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 24815 votes which was 17.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 47.44% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 163. Goregaon Assembly segment of Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-West Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 46.06%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 48.5%, while it was 48 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.44%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 347 polling stations in 163. Goregaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 335.

Extent: 163. Goregaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1458, 1460, 1463.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Goregaon is: 19.157 72.8397.

