Goriakothi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Goriakothi (Goreakothi) (गोरेयाकोठी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Siwan district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Siwan. Goriakothi is part of 19. Maharajganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.54%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.45%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,23,006 eligible electors, of which 1,66,767 were male, 1,55,470 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,99,910 eligible electors, of which 1,56,628 were male, 1,43,273 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,38,290 eligible electors, of which 1,26,839 were male, 1,11,451 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Goriakothi in 2015 was 429. In 2010, there were 166.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Satyadeo Prasad Singh of RJD won in this seat by defeating Devesh Kant Singh of BJP by a margin of 7,651 votes which was 4.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 42.75% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Bhumendra Narayan Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Indradeo Prasad of RJD by a margin of 14,021 votes which was 11.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.06% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 111. Goriakothi Assembly segment of Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Janardan Singh 'Sigriwal" won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 25 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 17 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Goriakothi are: Ajit Prasad (RLSP), Dr. Deo Ranjan Singh (LJP), Vijay Shanker Dubey (INC), Hari Kishor Prasad (NCP), Hem Narayan Sah (JDU), Abhinaw Kumar Pandey (RMSP), Abhishek Kumar (RJJP), Uma Shankar Tiwari (AIFB), Ejaz Ahmad Siddique (AZAP), Kamakhya Narain Singh (JNP), Jitendra Kumar (SVHP), Nayan Prasad (BKMP), Rajiv Kumar Urph Gandhi Jee (RSHP), Bishwanath Yadav (JAPL), Shree Bhagwan Singh (JP S), Satyendra Kumar Gandhi (JDR), Surendra Kumar Yadav (RJSBP), Amit Kumar (IND), Om Prakash Sharma (IND), Krishnanand Tyagi (IND), Khadim Hussain (IND), Dharmendra Mahato (IND), Manoranjan Kumar Singh (IND), Ravindr Kumar (IND), Vishwambhar Singh (IND), Shambhu Nath Suropam (IND), Sushil Kumar Dablu (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.61%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.44%, while it was 52.42% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 321 polling stations in 111. Goriakothi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 284. In 2010 there were 246 polling stations.

Extent:

111. Goriakothi constituency comprises of the following areas of Siwan district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Goriakothi, Lakri Nabiganj and Basantpur. It shares an inter-state border with Siwan.

Goriakothi seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Goriakothi is 285.64 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Goriakothi is: 26°13'37.9"N 84°37'20.3"E.

