Gorkha Regiment Havildar Stabs Wife to Death, Arrested: UP Police

An Army havildar working as a clerk with the Gorkha Regiment at Varanasi was arrested on charges of stabbing his wife to death at her parent's house in Saripur area of Mirzapur district, police said on Saturday. Havildar Kamlesh Sonkar working as a clerk with the Gorkha Regiment Training Centre in Varanasi was arrested on a complaint lodged by his wife's brother, Mirzapur's Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Singh said.

Singh said, as per the complainant, the Army havildar was married to Sitara Devi, 26 a few years ago, but due to the difference between the couple, she had been living with her parents at Saripur. Sonkar visited his in-laws' place in Saripur on January 28 after taking a leave from his workplace in Varanasi and agreed to stay back overnight on the request by his in-laws, the SP said.

Sonkar, however, had an argument with his estranged wife during the night following which he whipped out a knife and repeatedly stabbed his wife, including in her neck and ran away from his in-laws' house, the SP said. The police later arrested him from his workplace, the SP said, adding during interrogation he confessed to his crime and also led police to recover the knife, the weapon of the crime, said Singh.