Got to Know of Maths Leak After Exam Started, Says CBSE Chief; FIR Points to Late Night E-mail
The mail was sent to the CBSE chairman’s official email id chmn-cbse@nic.in by one Dev Narayan from devn532@gmail.com. In the email, the sender had asked the CBSE chief to cancel the examination.
CBSE chief Anita Karwal (L) with Education Secretary Anil Swarup. (PTI)
New Delhi: CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal has said she came to know that the Class X Mathematics paper had been leaked only after the exam had started. However, according to the second FIR filed in the case, Karwal was informed of the leak via email at 1:39 am on March 28, hours before the exam.
The FIR, a copy of which has been accessed by News18, says the email contained 12 pages of photo attachments of the hand-written question papers leaked on WhatsApp. The mail was sent to the CBSE chairman’s official email id chmn-cbse@nic.in by one Dev Narayan from devn532@gmail.com. In the email, the sender had asked the CBSE chief to cancel the examination.
When asked why the exam was not cancelled, Karwal told The Indian Express, "No, we did not know about it a day before. By the time information came to us, exams had started."
On Friday, the government said that the re-examination of the board's Class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25, while the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July.
In a series of tweets, the Union Minister reiterated the statements made by School Education Secretary Anil Swarup and said the aim of the government was to ensure that children's futures are not hampered. "In the larger interest of academics and students, the sensitive government has taken a decision not to have nationwide retest in Maths for class 10th. The test will be held in Delhi, Haryana after final inputs from police and that too if needed it will be held in July," he tweeted.
In the interest of students of Class 12 so that their career is not hampered, their economics retest will happen on April 25. So now no confusion. All the best, Javadekar said in a tweet.
Ruling out a nationwide re-tests for Class 10 mathematics, the HRD Ministry said that a final decision on the re-examination for Delhi-NCR and Haryana would be taken in the next 15 days following a detailed inquiry.
Earlier, Swarup, while answering a barrage of questions from reporters on the leak issue, said a preliminary enquiry has revealed that the leak of the Class 10 mathematics paper was restricted only to Delhi (NCR region) and Haryana.
He asserted that there has been no leak outside India, and therefore no re-examination will be held abroad.
The Delhi Police had registered separate cases on March 27 and March 28, respectively, to probe the leak of the Class 12 economics paper and Class 10 mathematics paper, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE.
The police since Thursday have questioned nearly 60 people, including a coaching centre's owner, 18 students and some tutors, in connection with the case, an official privy to the investigations said.
