2-min read

Government Bans SIMI For Another Five Years As It Indulges in 'Subversive Activities'

The Home ministry said the organisation has been polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony, undertaking activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 9:06 PM IST
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: The Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), which was involved in a series of terror acts in the country, has been banned by the government for five years as it continues to indulge in subversive activities.

According to a Home Ministry notification, if the unlawful activities of SIMI are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will continue its subversive activities, re-organise its activists, who are still absconding, and disrupt the secular fabric of the country by propagating anti-national sentiments and escalating secessionism.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the central government hereby declares the SIMI as an 'unlawful association' and directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years," the notification said.

The Home Ministry listed 58 cases where members belonging to the SIMI were allegedly involved.

The ministry said the organisation has been polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony, undertaking activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country.

The central government is also of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the SIMI, it is necessary to declare the SIMI to be an unlawful association with immediate effect, it said. The order comes into effect from Thursday.

Among the terror acts in which SIMI members were allegedly involved are blasts in Gaya in 2017, Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore in 2014, and jail break in Bhopal in 2014.

The police from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala have provided details of conviction against top SIMI leaders Safdar Nagori, Abu Faisal, among others.

Faisal was instrumental in the 2013 Khandwa jail break incident, according to investigators.

Members of the group have allegedly been involved in bank robberies, killings of policemen, blasts, among other cases, officials said.

The SIMI was established on April 25, 1977, in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, and the organisation allegedly works on the agenda of liberating India by converting it into an Islamic state. It was first declared an outlawed outfit in 2001. Since then, it has been banned on several occasions.

The last time it was banned was under the UPA on February 1, 2014, for a period of five years. The ban was confirmed by a tribunal on July 30, 2014.

