1-min read

Government Disbursed Rs 16,621 Crore under PM-KISAN Scheme Since Lockdown

The total amount released during the lockdown period also includes last year's due payment of Rs 1,674.43 crore which has been disbursed to 83.77 lakh beneficiary farmers, an official statement said.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2020, 9:20 PM IST
Government Disbursed Rs 16,621 Crore under PM-KISAN Scheme Since Lockdown
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

The government has disbursed Rs 16,621 crore to about 8.31 crore beneficiary farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme since March 24, the day lockdown was announced to curb COVID-19.

The total amount released during the lockdown period also includes last year's due payment of Rs 1,674.43 crore which has been disbursed to 83.77 lakh beneficiary farmers, an official statement said.

The rest Rs 14,945 crore has been released to 7.47 crore farmers as the first installment under the PM-KISAN for the 2020-21 fiscal which started from April 1.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, the Centre transfers an amount of Rs 6,000 per year, in three equal instalments, directly into the bank accounts of farmers, subject to certain exclusion criteria relating to higher income status.

To give immediate relief to farmers affected by the nationwide lockdown, the government had on March 27 promised to transfer the first installment of Rs 2,000 to each of 8.69 crore beneficiaries under the scheme, in the first week of April.

Besides, the Centre said it has dispatched 3,985 tonnes of pulses for free delivery to PDS beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM-GKY).

The Union Agriculture Ministry has also decided to allow 'Truthful Label seeds' for subsidy components for the North East, Hilly regions and the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir only, for all crops under National Food Security Mission.

The ministry further said organic products are being delivered in Punjab at doorstep in the specially designed electric van under Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY).

In Maharashtra, 21,11,171 quintals of fruits and vegetables have been sold by 27,797 Farmer Producers Organisations (FPOs) in 34 districts by online/direct sale method, it added.

