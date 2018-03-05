English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Government Doctor in Madhya Pradesh Arrested While 'Taking Bribe' to Change Autopsy Report
Dr Nirmal Jasuja (55), working with a community health centre, allegedly demanded Rs two lakh from Mahesh Singh Thakur, resident of neighbouring Chhattarpur district, said inspector B M Dwivedi of Lokayukta police.
Image for representation only. (File photo/Reuters)
Panna, MP: A government doctor was on Monday allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh for tweaking a post-mortem report in a dowry death case at Shahnagar in the district.
Dr Nirmal Jasuja (55), working with a community health centre, allegedly demanded Rs two lakh from Mahesh Singh Thakur, resident of neighbouring Chhattarpur district, said inspector B M Dwivedi of Lokayukta police.
Thakur's daughter allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on February 12. A day earlier she had called up her father, saying that her in-laws were harassing her for dowry, according to Thakur's complaint.
When Thakur contacted Jasuja for autopsy report of his daughter, the doctor allegedly told him that if Thakur paid Rs 2 lakh -- one lakh for him and another one lakh for police officials -- he can give a report stating that it was a murder.
Jasuja asked him to pay the bribe in two instalments of Rs one lakh, according to the complainant. After Thakur lodged a complaint, Lokayukta police laid a trap and arrested the doctor while taking the money, inspector Dwivedi said. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigations were on, he said.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
