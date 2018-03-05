GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Government Doctor in Madhya Pradesh Arrested While 'Taking Bribe' to Change Autopsy Report

Dr Nirmal Jasuja (55), working with a community health centre, allegedly demanded Rs two lakh from Mahesh Singh Thakur, resident of neighbouring Chhattarpur district, said inspector B M Dwivedi of Lokayukta police.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2018, 9:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Government Doctor in Madhya Pradesh Arrested While 'Taking Bribe' to Change Autopsy Report
Image for representation only. (File photo/Reuters)
Panna, MP: A government doctor was on Monday allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh for tweaking a post-mortem report in a dowry death case at Shahnagar in the district.

Dr Nirmal Jasuja (55), working with a community health centre, allegedly demanded Rs two lakh from Mahesh Singh Thakur, resident of neighbouring Chhattarpur district, said inspector B M Dwivedi of Lokayukta police.

Thakur's daughter allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on February 12. A day earlier she had called up her father, saying that her in-laws were harassing her for dowry, according to Thakur's complaint.

When Thakur contacted Jasuja for autopsy report of his daughter, the doctor allegedly told him that if Thakur paid Rs 2 lakh -- one lakh for him and another one lakh for police officials -- he can give a report stating that it was a murder.

Jasuja asked him to pay the bribe in two instalments of Rs one lakh, according to the complainant. After Thakur lodged a complaint, Lokayukta police laid a trap and arrested the doctor while taking the money, inspector Dwivedi said. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigations were on, he said. indiaivideosmoviesivideosindiaivideos

Also Watch

  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
    Wednesday 28 February , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
  • Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
    Wednesday 28 February , 2018 Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES