Government Doctor in Madhya Pradesh Arrested While 'Taking Bribe' to Change Autopsy Report

A government doctor was on Monday allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh for tweaking a post-mortem report in a dowry death case at Shahnagar in the district.Dr Nirmal Jasuja (55), working with a community health centre, allegedly demanded Rs two lakh from Mahesh Singh Thakur, resident of neighbouring Chhattarpur district, said inspector B M Dwivedi of Lokayukta police.Thakur's daughter allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on February 12. A day earlier she had called up her father, saying that her in-laws were harassing her for dowry, according to Thakur's complaint.When Thakur contacted Jasuja for autopsy report of his daughter, the doctor allegedly told him that if Thakur paid Rs 2 lakh -- one lakh for him and another one lakh for police officials -- he can give a report stating that it was a murder.Jasuja asked him to pay the bribe in two instalments of Rs one lakh, according to the complainant. After Thakur lodged a complaint, Lokayukta police laid a trap and arrested the doctor while taking the money, inspector Dwivedi said. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigations were on, he said.