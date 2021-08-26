'Government Gharana': This UP Family's 23 Members Work As Govt Employees

Getting a government job is no mean feat and it may take an individual years to secure it. However, a family living in the Sikrara village of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district has a unique story to tell. Known as the ‘government gharana’, the family has 50 members. Of the total 50 residents, 23 women and men are employed in government jobs in different departments of the state and Centre.

In the Yadav family of Sikrara which is two kilometres away from the city of Jaunpur, all members of the last two generations have been in the government services. This is an extremely rare case as millions strive daily to land government jobs. The fact that it happened in a country, where even one member of a family finds it difficult to crack an exam boggles the mind, doesn’t it?

The late Ramsharan Yadav was the patriarch of this large family. He had three sons Fullar, Ramdular, Chandrabali. These three brothers, their wives, children and grandchild now make up almost fifty people, of which 23 are working with the government in various positions. Two of them have already retired. Shivshankar Yadav, who is in charge of the farming of the family’s land, told the media that since the family did not own much land, his father chose the path of government service.

This family will surely serve as an example to all those, especially the youth, who try for government jobs all around the year.

