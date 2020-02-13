Government Has Zero Tolerance Towards Narcotics, Says Home Minister Amit Shah
The home minister asserted that India is committed to end the drugs menace and will take the lead role to check narotics trade in the world
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah .
New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the government has “zero tolerance” policy towards narcotics.
Shah also added that the country’s narcotics control measures will be overhauled so that smuggling and trade of drugs be stopped immediately.
Inaugurating a two-day conference on ‘Combating Drug Trafficking’ for Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) partner nations, Shah said, "We will ensure that no drug can go out of India nor any drug can come to India".
Declaring that India has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards all kind of narcotics, the Home Minister said the country wants to closely work with BIMSTEC and other countries to wipe out the menace.
"I want to assure that India is committed to end the drug menace and will take the lead role to check narcotics trade in the world.”
Shah noted that the money obtained from narcotics trade is also used for funding terrorism and other trans-national crimes, adding that it was the need of the hour for all countries to join hands and fight the problem.
"India will leave no stone unturned to tackle the problem strongly," Shah asserted.
According to an official statement, Asian countries are increasingly being affected by drug trafficking and BIMSTEC, being the key link between South Asian and South East Asian Nations, is one of the most effective platforms to tackle this global threat.
The BIMSTEC is a regional organisation comprising seven member states including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand besides India.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Android's Response to Rapper Lil Nas X Tweeting About Google 'Emoji Stickers' via iPhone is Fire
- Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: 5 Moments From Bigg Boss 13 When She Grabbed the Limelight
- ISL 2019-20: FC Goa Fans Miffed as Club Bans Posters and Banners in Stadium
- Windows 7 PCs Not Shutting Down? Here's How You Can Solve the Bug
- Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip, Buds Plus and More: Galaxy Unpacked at a Glimpse