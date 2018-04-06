English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Begins Hunt For 110 Fighter Jets in World's Biggest Procurement
The request for information has set the ball rolling for a multi-billion dollar ‘Make in India’ project to produce 110 single or twin-engine fighter jets for the Indian Air Force with foreign collaboration.
IAF's Sukhoi-30 MKI. Representative image. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Defence on Friday issued an initial request for information (RFI) to global aviation companies to make fighter jets in India.
The RFI has set the ball rolling for a multi-billion dollar ‘Make in India’ project to produce 110 single or twin-engine fighter jets for the Indian Air Force with foreign collaboration.
This will be followed by request for proposal (RPF) or a formal tender. After that there will be evaluations, technical trials and commercial negotiations.
Th deal could be worth over USD 15 billion, making it one of the biggest such procurement in recent years globally.
This comes after the MoD cancelled their two-year old plan to produce 114 single-engine fighter jets with foreign collaboration at an estimated cost of Rs 1.15 lakh crore.
In 2007, tenders for the 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) were floated. After an intensive trial process, the Eurofighter Typhoon and Dassault Rafale were selected in 2012.
Price negotiations followed, but the deal couldn’t be completed and was scrapped. In April 2015, the Government announced a move to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets in an off-the-shelf condition from French major Dassault.
IAF is grappling with a severe shortage of fighter planes, now down to 31 squadrons against its strength of 42 squadrons, required to deal with both China and Pakistan. Furthermore, some of squadrons are made up of aircraft which will be retired soon, thereby depleting the strength of the IAF further. A squadron is made up of 16-18 planes.
The RFI clearly says that fighter jets need to be manufactured in India. It will be under ‘Make in India’ to get global manufactures to have a production line in the country to be open to the possibility for future expansions. To speed up matters, the MoD will be looking at new additions made by global players since the MMRCA trials. The planes tested then were Lockheed Martin F-16IN, Boeing’s F/A-18IN, Eurofighter Typhoon, Dassault Rafale, Saab Gripen and MiG-35.
Also Watch
The RFI has set the ball rolling for a multi-billion dollar ‘Make in India’ project to produce 110 single or twin-engine fighter jets for the Indian Air Force with foreign collaboration.
This will be followed by request for proposal (RPF) or a formal tender. After that there will be evaluations, technical trials and commercial negotiations.
Th deal could be worth over USD 15 billion, making it one of the biggest such procurement in recent years globally.
This comes after the MoD cancelled their two-year old plan to produce 114 single-engine fighter jets with foreign collaboration at an estimated cost of Rs 1.15 lakh crore.
In 2007, tenders for the 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) were floated. After an intensive trial process, the Eurofighter Typhoon and Dassault Rafale were selected in 2012.
Price negotiations followed, but the deal couldn’t be completed and was scrapped. In April 2015, the Government announced a move to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets in an off-the-shelf condition from French major Dassault.
IAF is grappling with a severe shortage of fighter planes, now down to 31 squadrons against its strength of 42 squadrons, required to deal with both China and Pakistan. Furthermore, some of squadrons are made up of aircraft which will be retired soon, thereby depleting the strength of the IAF further. A squadron is made up of 16-18 planes.
The RFI clearly says that fighter jets need to be manufactured in India. It will be under ‘Make in India’ to get global manufactures to have a production line in the country to be open to the possibility for future expansions. To speed up matters, the MoD will be looking at new additions made by global players since the MMRCA trials. The planes tested then were Lockheed Martin F-16IN, Boeing’s F/A-18IN, Eurofighter Typhoon, Dassault Rafale, Saab Gripen and MiG-35.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|5
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Australia
|14
|9
|13
|36
|2
|England
|9
|6
|3
|18
|3
|Canada
|2
|4
|5
|11
|4
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|3
|7
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma: Hitman At Wankhede Against Chennai Super Kings
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Launched in 2018
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- Saif Spends Time With Kareena and Taimur Post His Acquittal In Blackbuck Poaching Case
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation