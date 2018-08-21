GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Government Law College AP Recruitment 2018: 19 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply before 5 September 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 5 September 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 21, 2018, 3:46 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Government Law College AP Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 19 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor, Core Faculty, for the Government Law College of Arunachal Pradesh has begun on the official website of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (AP PSC), Itanagar - appsc.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 5 September 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.appsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Application form – Assistant Professor – Government Law College’ given on the left side of home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 5 – Fill the form with required information
Step 6 – Send the hard-copy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:

‘To the Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, ltanagar - 791111 (AP)’

Direct Linkhttp://www.appsc.gov.in/Asstt_Pro_Law_AppForm.pdf

Application Fee:
APST Category – Rs 150
Other Category – Rs 100

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 19
Core Faculty Law - 18
Core Faculty English - 1

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Master's Degree in LLM and English from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University with at least 55 % marks. The applicant must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/ SET.

Official Advertisement:
http://www.appsc.gov.in/Advt_Asstt_Pro_Law_2018.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 37 years as on 5th September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs 15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs 6,000.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview or Viva-Voce test.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
