English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Government Law College AP Recruitment 2018: 19 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply before 5 September 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 5 September 2018.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Government Law College AP Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 19 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor, Core Faculty, for the Government Law College of Arunachal Pradesh has begun on the official website of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (AP PSC), Itanagar - appsc.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 5 September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.appsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Application form – Assistant Professor – Government Law College’ given on the left side of home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 5 – Fill the form with required information
Step 6 – Send the hard-copy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘To the Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, ltanagar - 791111 (AP)’
Direct Link – http://www.appsc.gov.in/Asstt_Pro_Law_AppForm.pdf
Application Fee:
APST Category – Rs 150
Other Category – Rs 100
Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 19
Core Faculty Law - 18
Core Faculty English - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Master's Degree in LLM and English from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University with at least 55 % marks. The applicant must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/ SET.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.appsc.gov.in/Advt_Asstt_Pro_Law_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 37 years as on 5th September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs 15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs 6,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview or Viva-Voce test.
Also Watch
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 5 September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.appsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Application form – Assistant Professor – Government Law College’ given on the left side of home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 5 – Fill the form with required information
Step 6 – Send the hard-copy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘To the Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, ltanagar - 791111 (AP)’
Direct Link – http://www.appsc.gov.in/Asstt_Pro_Law_AppForm.pdf
Application Fee:
APST Category – Rs 150
Other Category – Rs 100
Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 19
Core Faculty Law - 18
Core Faculty English - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Master's Degree in LLM and English from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University with at least 55 % marks. The applicant must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/ SET.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.appsc.gov.in/Advt_Asstt_Pro_Law_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 37 years as on 5th September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs 15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs 6,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview or Viva-Voce test.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bharat: Did Katrina Kaif Just Share Her First Look from Salman Khan Starrer? See It Here
- Asian Games: Extra Toes Make Footwear a Concern for Indian Heptathlete Swapna Barman
- Priyanka Chopra Can't Take Her Eyes Off Nick Jonas As He Sings Lovebug for Girls at Orphanage; Watch Video
- New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India for Rs 8.19 Lakh, Gets New Petrol Engine
- Asian Games: Four Japanese Athletes Booted From Asian Games in Prostitute Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...