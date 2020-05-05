Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Government Mulling Introduction of Import Substitution Policy: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said a policy on import substitution is being thought of in the wake of the economic situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2020, 7:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Government Mulling Introduction of Import Substitution Policy: Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari (PTI Photo)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the government is considering introducing a policy on import substitution and urged India Inc to upgrade technologically and come up with cost-effective substitutes to reduce the country's inward shipment.

The Minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways said a policy on import substitution is being thought of in the wake of the economic situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gadkari said the industry may not be shut for a long time, and several relaxations could be given by the end of May.

He urged various stakeholders to convert knowledge into wealth by improving quality through innovations and cutting cost.

The minister was addressing representatives of the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India, technical service providers and performing artists from the entertainment sector in separate meetings via video conferencing.

The minister emphasised that special focus towards export enhancement is the need of the hour, and necessary practices shall be adopted to reduce the cost of power, logistics and production to become competitive in the global market.

Further, he said there is also a need to focus on import substitution to replace foreign imports with domestic production.

Gadkari said the industry should focus more on innovation, entrepreneurship, science and technology, research skill and experiences to convert the knowledge into wealth.

He also stressed the need for greater formalisation of the entertainment industry.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    31,967

    +2,282*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,711

    +3,875*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    13,161

    +1,399*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,583

    +194*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres