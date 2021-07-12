Government Not to Hike Taxes to Meet Covid-19 Spend

As the burden of expenses on measures to combat Covid-19 pandemic including free vaccination and free food for poor among others increased on the government, there were many speculations that this burden will be met by increasing taxes by the Central government but Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cleared in an interview with the Hindu Business Line that there will be no increase in any tax. She added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s position is clear and firm that there will be no increase in taxes. The FM said that she made it very clear during the budget presentation that the government spending on various sectors will not be met by increasing taxes.

Merging of GST Rates

There were many speculations about GST rates that the Centre will merge 12% and 18% GST rates to 15%. However, the Finance Minister clarified that not just these two slabs but the entire GST rationalization is important but if the rates keep changing again and again within a short time period then it will be difficult for businesses to manage their taxes and it will be difficult for the governments as well.

Government’s stand on cryptocurrency

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government has done a lot of thinking about this and meetings with various stakeholders were held and their inputs were taken. She said that the government is ready with a plan and it is just now for the Union Cabinet to consider it. She also added that at least some trials will be allowed for fintech, however, the final decision will be made by the Cabinet.

Rise in Inflation

Currently, the prices of many food items like edible oil, pulses, etc. have surged enormously and also the rise in fuel prices has been adding to the inflation. The Finance Minister stated that the ministers of essential commodities are taking various steps to curb the price rise, including allowing the import of pulses, signing MoUs with the various countries for supply of food items among others. However, she also said that they have to be also conscious about the import of goods because they don’t want to give a bad signal to farmers that the government is relying more on foreign countries rather than focusing on their own farmers.

The Finance Minister was quite confident and happy with the government’s effort on various aspects on the economic front like the increase in spending by the government, taking measures to rebound the economy, taxation policy and curbing inflation, to name a few.

