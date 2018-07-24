Government Says Jinnah House in Mumbai is Not 'Enemy Property'

The controversial topic of Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah has surfaced again. On Tuesday, BJP MP from Karnal, Ashwini Kumar, asked the government if it considered the Jinnah House in Mumbai as ‘enemy property’.Kumar further inquired under which category was the property listed and in which manner the government proposed to dispose of the Jinnah House.Minister of state Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir replied that Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s House does not come under the purview of Enemy Property Act, 1968. He also said that Jinnah’s house is Government of India property and the question of disposing it does not arise. Ahir further replied that Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s House stands under the category of “Evacuee Property” under the administration of Evacuee Property Act, 1950.The administration of Evacuee Property Act, 1950 states that “evacuee” means any person “who, on account of the setting up of the Dominions of India and Pakistan or on account of civil disturbances or the fear of such disturbances, leaves or has, on or after the 1st day of March, 1947 , left, any place in a State for any place outside the territories now forming part of India or who is resident in any place now forming part of Pakistan and who for that reason is unable to occupy, supervise or manage in person his property in any part of the territories to which this Act extends, or whose property in any part of the said territories has ceased to be occupied, supervised or managed by any person or is being occupied, supervised or managed by an unauthorized person.”Earlier in May, Ali Mohammad Jinnah’s portrait in Aligarh Muslim University had stocked controversy. BJP MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam had written to AMU’s administration enquiring about the situation under which the university had to hang his portrait. Armed right-wingers had then created ruckus demanding the removal of Jinnah’s portrait. ​