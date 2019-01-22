Government School Teachers Go on Indefinite Strike in Tamil Nadu Despite Warning of Disciplinary Action

Showing solidarity with the government teachers in the state, the Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisation-Government Employees Organisation (JACTO-GEO) has decided to join their protest and sit on an indefinite strike that started on Tuesday.The move comes a day after the state’s chief secretary, Girija Vaidyanathan, warned of strict disciplinary action against protesters and said that absentees would be facing a pay cut.Over 10 lakh members from 175 unions are protesting to demand revival of the old pension scheme, payment of 21-month arrear pay under the 7th Pay Commission and an increase in salaries of secondary school teachers so that it matches with that of their Central government counterparts.In Chennai, more than 250 people began their indefinite strike on Tuesday morning. Unions are protesting in groups across all districts in the state."It is because of the government that we are forced to stage this protest. We have been making demands for the past four years. The state government did not make efforts to settle the issue. We will continue our protest till our demands are met. The state government should hold discussions with us and resolve the issue," said Venkatesh, coordinator, JACTO-GEO.In several districts, the mass protests led to inconvenient for the parents. In Tirupur, some parents complained that no prior notice of the school shutdown was given. "The school was closed when I came to drop my daughter. When I asked for the reason, I was told it is because of the teachers' protest. We were not informed about it the previous day. They decided to shut the school without prior notice. Many parents dropped their children at 8:30am and left for work. These students are now stranded here. Their parents will come to pick them up at 4pm."Krithika, a studyng in a government school, said: "My father dropped me at school and left. Teachers didn't come and we late found out that the school is shut. We are not feeling safe but have to be here till evening."*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.