English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Government Seeks Parliament Nod for Rs 853 Billion Net Extra Spending
This extra spending is unlikely to impact the country's fiscal deficit target for 2017/18 as India had raised the target to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product from 3.2 percent earlier.
Image for representation
New Delhi: The government on Thursday sought Parliament's approval to spend a net additional 853 billion rupees in new spending in the current fiscal year to end-March 2018, a Finance Ministry statement said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year, has pushed up spending on rural infrastructure and jobs-creating sectors to bolster his popularity among voters.
This extra spending is unlikely to impact the country's fiscal deficit target for 2017/18 as India had raised the target to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product from 3.2 percent earlier.
The spending would include 627 billion rupees compensation to the state governments and union territories following the launch of Goods and Services Tax in July last year, and 92.6 billion rupees for pension payments to the armed forces.
Asia's third largest economy grew 7.2 percent in the December quarter, its fastest pace in five quarters, beating China's 6.8 percent growth in that quarter.
Modi faces criticism over mounting bad loans at state banks and a $1.77-billion fraud at state lender Punjab National Bank, the biggest in the country's banking history.
Also Watch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year, has pushed up spending on rural infrastructure and jobs-creating sectors to bolster his popularity among voters.
This extra spending is unlikely to impact the country's fiscal deficit target for 2017/18 as India had raised the target to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product from 3.2 percent earlier.
The spending would include 627 billion rupees compensation to the state governments and union territories following the launch of Goods and Services Tax in July last year, and 92.6 billion rupees for pension payments to the armed forces.
Asia's third largest economy grew 7.2 percent in the December quarter, its fastest pace in five quarters, beating China's 6.8 percent growth in that quarter.
Modi faces criticism over mounting bad loans at state banks and a $1.77-billion fraud at state lender Punjab National Bank, the biggest in the country's banking history.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: From Turning Brothels Into Classrooms to Adventure Biking: 7 Women Who are Breaking the Barrier
- A New Day Is On The Horizon: How Women Are Rewriting Age-old Hollywood Narratives With Content and Conscience
- Karan Johar's Cryptic Tweets Hints at Insensitive Media Coverage of Sridevi's Demise, Irrfan Khan's Illness
- Swiss Ace Roger Federer Showing No Signs of Slowing Down
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV