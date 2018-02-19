Government to Appoint Four New Additional Solicitor Generals This Week

Senior advocate Vikramjeet Banerjee and Madhavi Divan will be appointed as Additional Solicitor General in the apex court.Senior lawyers Aman Lekhi and Sandeep Sethi will be appointed as ASGs in the Delhi High Court. According to the sources in the Union Law Ministry, the appointments will be notified through a Gazette notification this week.Banerjee has served as Advocate General for Nagaland and was designated as a senior lawyer by the Gauhati High Court in 2016. He is an ardent orator and also writes on law, culture, and religion.Divan is a well-known lawyer in the top court and has been into active litigation for more than a decade. She also represented two state governments, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Wife of senior lawyer Shyam Divan, she was a part of the central government's legal team that argued against instant triple talaq. In what has come to be known as Kerala 'Love-Jihad' case, she appears for the father of the Hindu woman, who had converted and then married a Muslim man. She is also a columnist for many newspapers and writes on law and society.These two lawyers are set to replace senior advocates Neeraj K Kaul and PS Patwalia, who has resigned from their posts as ASGs. After their resignation, the government had five ASGs, namely Maninder Singh, Tushar Mehta, Pinky Anand, PS Narasimha and ANS Nadkarni, in the top court.Lekhi has been an established lawyer in the Delhi HC for almost two decades now. Husband of BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, his frequent appearances in the criminal cases has made him a known name for handling high profile cases such as 2G spectrum scam, Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case, Red Fort attack case and Lajpat Nagar bomb blast case.Sethi, on the other hand, has earned the reputation of being one of the bests for handling civil and commercial disputes. He has argued in several important cases, including the IndiGo-Delhi airport case, WhatsApp privacy, Ranbaxy, Shashi Tharoor-Republic TV case.The two lawyers will add to the centre's current strength in the Delhi HC, which has senior lawyer Sanjay Jain as its only ASG there.