English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Government Withdraws Letter That Created Rank Parity Controversy
The issue of rank parity between military personnel and armed forces headquarters (AFHQ) civil service officers was one of the issues that Sitharaman had taken up on priority after taking over change as the Defence Minister in September last year.
A circular issued by the Defence Ministry, dated October 18, 2016 on rank equivalence between defence officers and armed forces headquarters civil service officers, brings the ranks of armed forces officers a notch down compared to earlier status. (File photo via Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday ordered withdrawal of a Ministry letter which brought ranks of armed forces officers a notch down compared to earlier status vis-a-vis their civilian counterparts in the Army Headquarters.
The issue of rank parity between military personnel and armed forces headquarters (AFHQ) civil service officers was one of the issues that Sitharaman had taken up on priority after taking over change as the Defence Minister in September last year.
A circular issued by the Defence Ministry, dated October 18, 2016 on rank equivalence between defence officers and armed forces headquarters civil service officers, brings the ranks of armed forces officers a notch down compared to earlier status.
As per the circular, a Major General in the Army and equivalent, which will be Rear Admiral in the Navy and Air Vice Marshal in the Air Force, will be equal to a Principal Director in the civil service ranks at AFHQ.
A Brigadier in the Army, and equivalents -- Commodore in the Navy and Air Commodore in the Air Force - will be equal to a director, and a Colonel in Army - Captain in the Navy and Group Captain in the Air Force - will be equal to a Joint Director in the civil service.
Earlier, a Colonel was equated with a Director, Brigadier was treated at par with a Deputy Director General, and a Major General was treated as equivalent of a Joint Secretary.
An official statement, announcing withdrawal of the order, said "status quo" has been restored, and the position which existed prior to the issue of the letter shall prevail.
The statement added that restructuring of the civilian cadre will be carried out at a later stage as approved by the Union Cabinet.
The issue of rank parity between military personnel and armed forces headquarters (AFHQ) civil service officers was one of the issues that Sitharaman had taken up on priority after taking over change as the Defence Minister in September last year.
A circular issued by the Defence Ministry, dated October 18, 2016 on rank equivalence between defence officers and armed forces headquarters civil service officers, brings the ranks of armed forces officers a notch down compared to earlier status.
As per the circular, a Major General in the Army and equivalent, which will be Rear Admiral in the Navy and Air Vice Marshal in the Air Force, will be equal to a Principal Director in the civil service ranks at AFHQ.
A Brigadier in the Army, and equivalents -- Commodore in the Navy and Air Commodore in the Air Force - will be equal to a director, and a Colonel in Army - Captain in the Navy and Group Captain in the Air Force - will be equal to a Joint Director in the civil service.
Earlier, a Colonel was equated with a Director, Brigadier was treated at par with a Deputy Director General, and a Major General was treated as equivalent of a Joint Secretary.
An official statement, announcing withdrawal of the order, said "status quo" has been restored, and the position which existed prior to the issue of the letter shall prevail.
The statement added that restructuring of the civilian cadre will be carried out at a later stage as approved by the Union Cabinet.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Farhan Akhtar Feels Great as He 'Bumped' into Rumoured Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, See Post
- From His Exes to How He Told Parents About Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy, Angad Bedi Bares It All
- Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q3, But Phone Prices Will Continue to Rise: IDC
- Jawa Motorcycle Returns To India: Shah Rukh Khan Goes Nostalgic, Says 'Grew Up On This'
- Saregama Carvaan Premium Review: Old World Charm is Undeniable, And is Smarter Than Before
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...