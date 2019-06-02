Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Governor Allocates to Telangana Vacant Buildings in Common Capital of Hyderabad

Governor ESL Narasimhan instructed the Telangana government to set apart two buildings for Andhra — one for police officials and the second for other officials.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
Governor Allocates to Telangana Vacant Buildings in Common Capital of Hyderabad
An aerial view of Hyderabad's Chhar Minaar area during Ganesha idols immersion procession. (Image: PTI)
Hyderabad: Even as Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and Jagan have come forward to resolve the issues related to the state's bifurcation issues, Governor ESL Narasimhan on Sunday issued orders allocating all vacant buildings in common capital Hyderabad, which are meant for Andhra Pradesh. He also instructed the Telangana government to set apart two buildings for Andhra — one for police officials and the second for other officials.

Narasimhan said that the state government ought to protect the interests of people of Andhra Pradesh in Hyderabad and the vital installations and buildings in the city. He directed the state government to ensure that law and order and the safety and security of citizens in the common capital is maintained.

Rao, who had earlier met the Governor in this regard, welcomed the decision and said his government would work toward resolving the issues in an amicable manner. Rao added that there is no use in keeping vacant buildings as the Andhra government functions from Amaravathi.
