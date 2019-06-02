Governor Allocates to Telangana Vacant Buildings in Common Capital of Hyderabad

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Governor Allocates to Telangana Vacant Buildings in Common Capital of Hyderabad
Governor ESL Narasimhan instructed the Telangana government to set apart two buildings for Andhra — one for police officials and the second for other officials.
An aerial view of Hyderabad's Chhar Minaar area during Ganesha idols immersion procession. (Image: PTI)
Hyderabad: Even as Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and Jagan have come forward to resolve the issues related to the state's bifurcation issues, Governor ESL Narasimhan on Sunday issued orders allocating all vacant buildings in common capital Hyderabad, which are meant for Andhra Pradesh. He also instructed the Telangana government to set apart two buildings for Andhra — one for police officials and the second for other officials.
Narasimhan said that the state government ought to protect the interests of people of Andhra Pradesh in Hyderabad and the vital installations and buildings in the city. He directed the state government to ensure that law and order and the safety and security of citizens in the common capital is maintained.
Rao, who had earlier met the Governor in this regard, welcomed the decision and said his government would work toward resolving the issues in an amicable manner. Rao added that there is no use in keeping vacant buildings as the Andhra government functions from Amaravathi.
Narasimhan said that the state government ought to protect the interests of people of Andhra Pradesh in Hyderabad and the vital installations and buildings in the city. He directed the state government to ensure that law and order and the safety and security of citizens in the common capital is maintained.
Rao, who had earlier met the Governor in this regard, welcomed the decision and said his government would work toward resolving the issues in an amicable manner. Rao added that there is no use in keeping vacant buildings as the Andhra government functions from Amaravathi.
