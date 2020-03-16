Governor in Kashmir 'Usually Drinks Wine, Plays Golf', Says Ex-J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik

New Delhi: Governors of Jammu and Kashmir drink wine and play golf, said Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday. Malik himself has held the position of the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019.

"The Governor has no work to do. A person who is the Governor of Kashmir usually drinks wine and plays golf," he said.

Governors of other states stay away from getting involved in any tussle, Malik added as he spoke at an event in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Malik is the 18th and current Governor of Goa, appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind on 25 October 2019.

