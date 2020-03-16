Governor in Kashmir 'Usually Drinks Wine, Plays Golf', Says Ex-J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik
The former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik added that governors of other states stay away from getting involved in any tussle.
Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik. (PTI)
New Delhi: Governors of Jammu and Kashmir drink wine and play golf, said Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday. Malik himself has held the position of the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019.
"The Governor has no work to do. A person who is the Governor of Kashmir usually drinks wine and plays golf," he said.
Governors of other states stay away from getting involved in any tussle, Malik added as he spoke at an event in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.
Malik is the 18th and current Governor of Goa, appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind on 25 October 2019.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Work From Home Checklist: Everything About Apps, Toddlers, Podcasts, Honesty & More
- Coronavirus Scare in India: Film, TV and Web Series Shooting to be Put on Hold Until March 31
- Pic of Ranbir Kapoor Kissing Alia Bhatt with Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora in the Backdrop is Adorable
- Fans Want to Hold Taimur as He Extends Arms for Saif Ali Khan in Viral Pic, See Here
- BEWARE: This Coronavirus Heat Map Will Attack Your Computer, Quite Literally