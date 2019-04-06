LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Governor Kiran Bedi Greets People on Eve of Ugadi Festival in Puducherry

In her message, the former IPS officer said 'Ugadi is a celebration of the beginning of new age.'

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2019, 7:35 AM IST
Governor Kiran Bedi Greets People on Eve of Ugadi Festival in Puducherry
File image of Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: PTI)
Puducherry: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi extended her best wishes and greetings to the people of Puducherry on the eve of Ugadi festival.

In her message, the former IPS officer said "Ugadi is a celebration of the beginning of new age."

"I extend my heartiest wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi for a year of prosperity, peace and happiness in the lives of the people celebrating Ugadi and also to people of Puducherry," she said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
