Governor Kiran Bedi Greets People on Eve of Ugadi Festival in Puducherry

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi extended her best wishes and greetings to the people of Puducherry on the eve of Ugadi festival.In her message, the former IPS officer said "Ugadi is a celebration of the beginning of new age.""I extend my heartiest wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi for a year of prosperity, peace and happiness in the lives of the people celebrating Ugadi and also to people of Puducherry," she said.