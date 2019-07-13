Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Governor Malik Skips Official Function at Martyrs' Graveyard in Srinagar

However, Governor Satya Pal Malik in his Friday's message on the eve of Martyrs' Day called for collective efforts from all sections of the society to secure rapid growth and development of the state on all fronts.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
File photo of J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday skipped the official function at the Martyrs' graveyard here and instead deputed his advisor for paying homage to the people killed in firing by forces of Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh on this day in 1931.

Malik's predecessor N N Vohra had also skipped the official function last year but did pay homage to the martyrs of 1931 in 2017.

However, Malik in his Friday's message on the eve of Martyrs' Day called for collective efforts from all sections of the society to secure rapid growth and development of the state on all fronts.

The governor said Jammu and Kashmir has always been known for its glorious pluralistic ethos and harmony and emphasised the crucial importance of maintaining unity and brotherhood for ushering the state towards peace and prosperity.

Governor Malik's advisor Khursheed Ahmad Ganai on Saturday laid floral wreaths on the graves of the 22 people who were killed in firing while protesting against the autocratic rule of Maharaja Hari Singh.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, senior PDP leader A R Veeri and Congress leader Peerzada Sayeed were among the host of mainstream politicians who paid homage to the martyrs.

Separatist leaders including moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaz Umar Farooq were placed under house arrest to prevent them from visiting the graveyard.

The separatists have called for a shutdown as a mark of respect to the martyrs' of 1931 and to press for resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Authorities have imposed restrictions on the movement of people in the old city as a precautionary measure for maintaining law and order, officials said.

Normal life in the valley was severely affected due to the separatist-sponsored strike as shops and other business establishments remained closed while public transport remained off the roads, the officials said.

They said some private vehicles, however, could be seen plying various intra-city and inter-district routes of Kashmir.

