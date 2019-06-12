Governor Malik Points at Mainstream Politicians in J&K Bank Corruption Case, Says Action Will be Taken Soon

Srinagar: Days after the chairman of the J&K Bank, Parvez Ahmad Nengroo, was sacked and the bank headquarters raided by vigilance sleuths, the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, on Wednesday said several politicians of the state are involved in corruption in the bank.

To make the bank accountable and expose the irregularities, Malik said, it would be brought under the RTI Act and CVC guidelines would be implemented by the end of this months.

“The recent raids on JK Bank were made after the RBI wrote to the state about governance issues in the bank. There were many politicians involved in corruption,” he said.

Malik said that the people in the previous governments are involved in the corruption and assured that action will be taken ‘very soon’. He said that he has no grudges against the mainstream political parties of the state.

“There were two major cases of corruption involving Rs 150 crore each. I apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and got many deals cancelled where the middlemen were offering kickbacks. Many influential people were involved in it,” he said.

The J&K Bank came in the limelight after its chairman, Parvez Ahmad Nengroo, was sacked and the headquarters were raised over allegations of massive irregularities in offering loans and making appointments.

The Governor made the statements at a press conference attended by his four advisors, chief secretary and administrative secretaries of all the government departments in Srinagar.