Governors, CMs, Leaders Cutting Across Party Lines Recall Arun Jaitley's Contributions to the Country

New Delhi: Governors, chief ministers and state leaders cutting across party lines condoled the demise of former union minister Arun Jaitley, describing him as an outstanding parliamentarian, administrator and a good human being.

Jaitley, 66, died on Saturday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he had been undergoing treatment for a few weeks.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel hailed him as "a capable lawyer and political leader" who served the nation in various capacities. "His demise is a great loss for the Indian politics," she said in a statement released by the Raj Bhawan.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his death is "an immense loss for the country and society".

BSP president Mayawati called Jaitley a "noted lawyer and good human being". "His contributions to Indian politics will not be forgotten," she added.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed deep grief at the demise of the senior BJP leader.

In a condolence message, Maurya remembered the former union minister as an efficient administrator, a brilliant orator and a noted legal expert who maintained the highest values in every role assigned to him in public life.

Rawat described Jaitley as a leader widely respected for his expertise on economic, corporate and legal affairs.

Rajasthan Chief Minister tweeted, "I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley."

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said Jaitley's death was "a big loss for the country".

Bikaner MP and Union Minister Arjunram Meghwal tweeted, "My heart is deeply saddened by the death of senior BJP leader, former Finance Minister, my senior colleague and guide Arun Jaitley."

Jodhpur MP and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, "It is very sad to see Arun Jaitley go. He was the revered columnist and intellectual pillar of the organisation. Arun Jaitley was always a guide for hundreds of activists like me. His departure is very painful. May God give all of us the courage to deal with this misery."

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said he was an inspiration and guide and his "contribution towards shaping the growth story of new India is unparalleled".

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called Jaitley "an outstanding parliamentarian and a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties".

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday expressed grief over the death of BJP stalwart and former Union minister Arun Jaitley, calling it a "great loss for the nation".

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath said, "The country has lost a nationalist and progressive politician in Arun Jaitley."

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK president M K Stalin expressed grief over the demise of Jaitley.

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore said, "Jaitley possessed rare and exceptional qualities of head and heart."

He said the nation has lost a "distinguished leader, prolific orator, able administrator and a legal luminary".

"His contribution as India's finance minister was immense and unforgettable, especially the economic reforms that took place during his tenure as finance minister. His committed democratic attitude and dedication to the well-being of the people would always be remembered," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers -- Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya -- and Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit also condoled the death of Jaitley.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh puts it succinctly: "Arun Jaitley was every non-BJP person's favourite BJP-ite."

Another friend of Jaitley, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said Jaitley was an old friend and a dear colleague who will be remembered for his seminal contributions to the polity and as finance minister of India.

"As Leader of the Opposition, he was without a match. He always stood steadfastly for his friends and for his party," Sibal said of Jaitley.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.