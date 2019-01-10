English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govindacharya Seeks Live Streaming of Ayodhya Hearing After Judge Exits Case
The top court on Thursday decided to re-constitute a five-judge Constitution bench to hear Ayodhya title dispute on January 29 after Justice U U Lalit, one of the members of the bench, decided to recuse himself.
File photo of RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya on Thursday wrote to the Centre seeking live streaming of Supreme Court proceedings in the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.
The top court on Thursday decided to re-constitute a five-judge Constitution bench to hear Ayodhya title dispute on January 29 after Justice U U Lalit, one of the members of the bench, decided to recuse himself.
The development took place after senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for a Muslim party, pointed out that Justice Lalit had appeared as a lawyer for Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh in a related Ayodhya matter.
In a letter addressed to Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, Govindacharya and veteran lawyer K G Gupta of think tank Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change asked the Centre to make arrangements before January 29, the next date of hearing in the Ayodhya case, to ensure that citizens get the opportunity to witness the proceedings in "the nation's oldest litigation having a lot of confusion and peculiarities".
"The whole country, including the prime minister, is eager for early resolution of this matter. For the last eight years, the matter has been pending before the Supreme Court. Countless attempts are being made by many parties to delay the hearings, the details of which the country must know," the letter said, adding that the citizens have the fundamental right to know about the happenings in the court.
The letter also referred to the apex court judgement that had held that the live streaming of the court proceedings in matters of national and constitutional importance can be allowed as "the sunlight is the best disinfectant".
The top court on Thursday decided to re-constitute a five-judge Constitution bench to hear Ayodhya title dispute on January 29 after Justice U U Lalit, one of the members of the bench, decided to recuse himself.
The development took place after senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for a Muslim party, pointed out that Justice Lalit had appeared as a lawyer for Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh in a related Ayodhya matter.
In a letter addressed to Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, Govindacharya and veteran lawyer K G Gupta of think tank Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change asked the Centre to make arrangements before January 29, the next date of hearing in the Ayodhya case, to ensure that citizens get the opportunity to witness the proceedings in "the nation's oldest litigation having a lot of confusion and peculiarities".
"The whole country, including the prime minister, is eager for early resolution of this matter. For the last eight years, the matter has been pending before the Supreme Court. Countless attempts are being made by many parties to delay the hearings, the details of which the country must know," the letter said, adding that the citizens have the fundamental right to know about the happenings in the court.
The letter also referred to the apex court judgement that had held that the live streaming of the court proceedings in matters of national and constitutional importance can be allowed as "the sunlight is the best disinfectant".
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's Remarks on Koffee With Karan Invite Criticism
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results