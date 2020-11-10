Govindganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Govindganj (गोविन्दगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Purvi Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purvi Champaran. Govindganj is part of 3. Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.79%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,58,609 eligible electors, of which 1,36,789 were male, 1,21,275 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Govindganj in 2020 is =CP16/CM16*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,43,040 eligible electors, of which 1,31,357 were male, 1,11,683 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,033 eligible electors, of which 1,03,454 were male, 85,579 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Govindganj in 2015 was 22. In 2010, there were 3.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Raju Tiwari of LJP won in this seat by defeating Brajesh Kumar of INC by a margin of 27,920 votes which was 20.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 54.54% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Meena Dwivedi of JDU won in this seat defeating Raju Tiwari of LJP by a margin of 8,405 votes which was 8.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 34.76% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 14. Govindganj Assembly segment of Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Radha Mohan Singh won the Purvi Champaran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Purvi Champaran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 8 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Govindganj are: Brajesh Kumar (INC), Raju Tiwari (LJP), Viswanath Prasad (BSP), Sunil Mani Tiwari (BJP), Pappu Giri (YKP), Manoranjan Kumar Mishra (PP), Ashok Singh (IND), Yuvraj Pandey (IND), Ranjay Rai (IND), Vipin Kant Tiwari (IND), Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.74%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.34%, while it was 51.53% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 254 polling stations in 14. Govindganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 225. In 2010 there were 194 polling stations.

Extent:

14. Govindganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Purvi Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Paharpur and Areraj; Gram Panchayats Paschimi Sangrampur, Purbi Sangrampur and Dakshani Bariyaria of Sangrampur Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Purvi Champaran.

Govindganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Govindganj is 365.29 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Govindganj is: 26°33'25.6"N 84°36'29.2"E.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.