Govt Achieves New Record in Wheat Procurement at 38.2 Million Tonnes

Image Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews

All over India, 42 lakh farmers have been benefitted and a total amount of about Rs 73,500 crore has been paid to them towards Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat, according to a Food Ministry statement.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
The government's wheat procurement so far in the 2020-21 marketing year has reached an all-time record of 38.2 million tonnes, with Madhya Pradesh surpassing Punjab as the country's biggest wheat procuring state.


The previous record was 38.18 million tonnes achieved in 2012-13. Wheat procurement stood at 34.13 million tonnes during the 2019-20 marketing year.


Although the wheat marketing year runs from April-March, the bulk of procurement is normally done in the first three months.


Wheat procurement target has been set at 40.7 million tonnes (MT) for the current year. State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies undertake purchase of wheat at MSP.

