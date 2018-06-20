Govt Actions Have Killed 20 Civilians for Every 4 Terrorists in Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Day after BJP pulled out of the Jammu and Kashmir alliance and promised intensified action against militancy in the state, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the “muscular policy” of the government works mostly against civilians as it kills 20 civilians for every four terrorists.Speaking to News18, Azad said, “They take action against four terrorists and kill 20 civilians along. Their action is more against civilians than terrorists. For instance, they killed 13 civilians in Pulwama and just one terrorist.”BJP on Tuesday pulled out of its alliance with PDP blaming its alliance partner for not being able to control the situation in Kashmir. BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav made the surprise announcement on Tuesday and said, “It has become untenable for the BJP to continue the alliance with PDP. Keeping in mind that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and in order to control the prevailing situation in the state, we have decided that the reins of power in the state be handed over to the governor.”As the BJP put the entire blame of failing to control violence on Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP, the government put across its stand saying the security forces will now intensify its operations against militants.Lashing out at the Centre, Azad said, “Saying that it will be an all-out operation, clearly shows that they plan to do a massacre. They did not say that they want to resolve the issue through talks. Even America and North Korea solved their difference through dialogue.”He added, “The major reason behind the condition of Kashmir is that from the day PM Modi came to power, he has always talked about action. It seems he always wants to use the gun.”The Congress leader also claimed that militancy has only gone up during the NDA regime as compared to the UPA regime.Azad said, “Local recruitment was at its peak during the BJP-PDP government. Maximum civilian and personnel deaths were also recorded in this time.”The senior Congress leader further alleged that the idea of Kashmir has been destroyed. He said, “Kashmiriyat was destroyed in the last three and half years' rule of BJP.”