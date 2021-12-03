CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Coronavirus#IPL#Bollywood#Parliament
Home » News » India » Govt Actively Working to Empower Persons with Disabilities: PM Modi
1-MIN READ

Govt Actively Working to Empower Persons with Disabilities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI/File)

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Modi said their life journey, courage and determination are very motivating.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated the stellar achievements and contributions of persons with disabilities to India's progress. On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Modi said their life journey, courage and determination are very motivating. He tweeted, "The Government of India is actively working to further strengthen infrastructure that empowers persons with disabilities. The emphasis remains on equality, accessibility and opportunity." .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 03, 2021, 16:07 IST