News18 » India
1-min read

Govt Agency, L&T Among 9 Penalised for Pollution by Construction Works in Greater Noida

A total penalty of Rs 5.25 lakh was slapped on the nine entities by the regional office of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), amid a health emergency being declared in Delhi-NCR as pollution levels deteriorated to the "severe plus" category.

PTI

Updated:November 1, 2019, 7:18 PM IST
Representative image.

Noida (UP) Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) and engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) are among nine entities penalized for causing pollution by construction works in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday.

A total penalty of Rs 5.25 lakh was slapped on the nine entities by the regional office of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), amid a health emergency being declared in Delhi-NCR as pollution levels deteriorated to the "severe plus" category.

"A team of UPPCB carried out inspections on Thursday and penalised nine entities for a total of Rs 5.25 lakh over violation of National Green Tribunal's guidelines on containing pollution," District Magistrate B N Singh said.

The DFCCIL, a PSU run by the Ministry of Railways, and its contractor L&T were penalised Rs 50,000 for causing dust at a project site, an official statement said.

Three others including Pradhan Edge Logistics, ADMEK Terminals, Will Marine Container Services were also slapped a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each for causing dust at their sites, it said.

Three private properties were penalised Rs 25,000 each and two others Rs 50,000 each for not adhering to rules on storage of construction material in Surajpur area, the statement said.

"Such actions would continue in future and people have been warned against violating NGT rules, failing which strict action would be taken against them," Singh said.

The EPCA, a Supreme Court-mandated panel, on Friday declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR and banned construction activity till November 5.

The EPCA also banned the bursting of crackers during the winter season and directed that all coal and other fuel-based industries, which have not shifted to natural gas or agro-residue, will remain shut in Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwadi, Greater Noida, Sonepat, Panipat till the morning of November 5.

